Donald Trump blames Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for ongoing Russian Ukraine war

Feb 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump took his toughest stance yet against Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr. Trump blamed Zelenskyy for the ongoing Ukraine war calling him a grossly incompetent leader and a poor negotiator. Trump’s remarks came after Zelenskyy expressed frustration over Ukraine’s exclusion from the US-Russia peace talks in Riyadh, which aimed at discussing ways to end the war. On the other hand, Ukraine’s President Zelensky responding Trump, said though he respects US President and American people but Trump unfortunately lives in this disinformation space created by Russia. Meanwhile, as per the Russian media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is ready to get back to negotiations on Ukraine, which is a priority for Russia. He also praised the US-Russia talks, saying their purpose was to increase trust between the two countries, and that the two sides acted without bias or judgment. As per the reports, he also said that he would be happy to meet Trump, but that meeting still needs to be prepared. 

