Italy Drops Tax Investigation After Google Agrees to 326 million Euro Settlement

Feb 19, 2025
Italian prosecutors said they will seek to drop a tax evasion investigation against Google after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million Euro settlement. Milan prosecutors had opened an investigation against Google for failure to pay taxes on earnings in Italy from 2015-2019. The investigation focused on revenues from the sale of advertising, and cited the presence of servers and other infrastructure in Italy. Google previously paid over one billion US dollar to French authorities to settle a years long dispute over allegations of tax fraud. 

