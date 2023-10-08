Israel Military releases names of 18 more soldiers killed in battle with Hamas

The Israel Military today released names of 18 more soldiers killed in the war in the south. The head of the elite Multidimensional unit, also known as the “Ghost” unit, Col. Roi Levy was killed yesterday as his forces battled Hamas terrorists in the southern community of Re’im.
Col. Roi Levy, 44, the commander of the Multidimensional Unit (Maglan), from Shavei Tzion
Lt. Col. Yonatan Tzur, 33, the commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, from Kedumim
Maj. Avraham Hovlashvili , 26, an officer in Caracal, from Ashdod
Maj. Ido Yehoshua, 27, an Israeli Air Force instructor
Maj. (res.) Omri Michaeli, 35, a Duvdevan soldier, from Nes Tziona
Cpt. Arye Shlomo Tsering, 27, an Oketz officer, from Raanana
Lt. Shoham Tomer, 23, a Nahal officer, from Srigim
Lt. Itay Maor, 23, a Golani officer, from Rosh Haayin
Lt. Rom Shlomi, 23, a Shaldag officer, from Ganot
Sgt. First Class Vitaly Shipkevich, 21, an Egoz soldier, from Ariel
Staff Sgt. Ilay Gamzu, 20, a paratrooper, from Ashdod
Staff Sgt. Ohad Cohen, 20, a Shaldag soldier, from Idan
Sgt. Itay-El Marciano, 20, a paratrooper, from Shoham
Cpl. Itamar Ayish, 19, a Home Front Command soldier, from Kiryat Gat
Cpl. Ori Loker, 19, a Golani soldier, from Pardes Hana-Karkur
Cpl. Yaron Zahar, 19, a Golani soldier, from Kiryat Ata
Pvt. Ofir Davidian, 18, a logistics soldier in the Home Front Command, from Patish
Cpt. Tal Grushka, 25, a Nahal officer, from Kfar Saba