Israel Military releases names of 18 more soldiers killed in battle with Hamas

The Israel Military today released names of 18 more soldiers killed in the war in the south. The head of the elite Multidimensional unit, also known as the “Ghost” unit, Col. Roi Levy was killed yesterday as his forces battled Hamas terrorists in the southern community of Re’im.

Col. Roi Levy, 44, the commander of the Multidimensional Unit (Maglan), from Shavei Tzion

Lt. Col. Yonatan Tzur, 33, the commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, from Kedumim

Maj. Avraham Hovlashvili , 26, an officer in Caracal, from Ashdod

Maj. Ido Yehoshua, 27, an Israeli Air Force instructor

Maj. (res.) Omri Michaeli, 35, a Duvdevan soldier, from Nes Tziona

Cpt. Arye Shlomo Tsering, 27, an Oketz officer, from Raanana

Lt. Shoham Tomer, 23, a Nahal officer, from Srigim

Lt. Itay Maor, 23, a Golani officer, from Rosh Haayin

Lt. Rom Shlomi, 23, a Shaldag officer, from Ganot

Sgt. First Class Vitaly Shipkevich, 21, an Egoz soldier, from Ariel

Staff Sgt. Ilay Gamzu, 20, a paratrooper, from Ashdod

Staff Sgt. Ohad Cohen, 20, a Shaldag soldier, from Idan

Sgt. Itay-El Marciano, 20, a paratrooper, from Shoham

Cpl. Itamar Ayish, 19, a Home Front Command soldier, from Kiryat Gat

Cpl. Ori Loker, 19, a Golani soldier, from Pardes Hana-Karkur

Cpl. Yaron Zahar, 19, a Golani soldier, from Kiryat Ata

Pvt. Ofir Davidian, 18, a logistics soldier in the Home Front Command, from Patish

Cpt. Tal Grushka, 25, a Nahal officer, from Kfar Saba