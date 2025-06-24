Israel-Iran ceasefire is now in effect, says Trump

Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes

US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in effect. “The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!,” he posted on Truth Social.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Earlier Israel warned its public to take shelter after detecting missile launches from Iran early Tuesday. The launches came after 4am local time in Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes. U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media Monday that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours. It is unclear yet how the latest developments will impact possible ceasefire agreements.

Netanyahu agrees to Trump’s ceasefire proposal

The Israeli prime minister’s office has issued a statement on Trump’s ceasefire deal, saying Netanyahu has accepted it and will be delivering a statement later today.

Israeli attack kills 9, injures over 30 in Iran’s northwest: Report

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reports that nine civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on four residential units in Gilan province in the northwest of the country. The attack, which left many surrounding houses damaged, also injured 33 people with five requiring hospital treatment, the news agency reports, citing the regional governor.

According to the report, there were 16 women and children among the casualties.

Israel rescuers say death toll from Iran strike in south rises to 4

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said an Iranian strike in the country’s south killed four people on Tuesday, revising a previous toll of three dead.

The missile struck a residential building in the city of Beersheba, where rescue workers were searching through the rubble, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

