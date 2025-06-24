Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire, But Tehran Denies Agreement

AMN / Web Desk

In a dramatic turn of events amid escalating tensions in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump has claimed that both Iran and Israel have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” set to take effect within hours. The announcement was made late last night via Trump’s official Truth Social account, shortly after an Iranian missile strike reportedly targeted a U.S. airbase at Al Udeid in Qatar.

According to Trump, the ceasefire is structured in a phased format. He stated that Iran would initiate the first pause in hostilities, with Israel following suit 12 hours later. “At the 24th hour, the world will salute the end of the 12-day war,” he wrote, describing the agreement as “a monumental breakthrough for peace in the region.”

However, the announcement has been met with outright rejection from Iranian officials, raising serious doubts about the veracity and viability of the ceasefire.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on social media, denied that any ceasefire agreement had been reached with Israel. “The final decision regarding the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he wrote, adding that Iran does not intend to continue its response as long as what he termed “the Israeli regime’s illegal aggression” comes to a halt.

Adding to the confusion, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, which is closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed Trump’s claims as fabricated. In a statement, the agency said that “no official or unofficial ceasefire proposal has been received by Tehran,” and described the statement as “an attempt to manipulate international opinion and distract from American military involvement in the region.”

The conflicting narratives have cast uncertainty over the future of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, which has claimed hundreds of lives and drawn in multiple international stakeholders. The war, now entering its third week, has seen a steady escalation including drone and missile attacks, cyber warfare, and covert operations on both sides.

Diplomatic observers warn that premature announcements and unconfirmed claims may undermine backchannel negotiations and further destabilize an already volatile situation.

There has been no formal confirmation of the ceasefire from Israeli authorities so far. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the U.S. announcement, and government sources in Tel Aviv remain silent.

International actors, including the United Nations and the European Union, have urged both sides to show restraint and called for verified diplomatic engagement to prevent a broader regional conflagration.

With no clear sign of de-escalation on the ground and no mutual agreement in place, the coming hours will be critical in determining whether peace is on the horizon or if the region is poised for further turmoil.