At least 25 people killed in terrorist attack on church in Syria

In Syria, at least 22 people were killed and 63 wounded in a suicide bombing at a church, marking the deadliest and first attack of its kind on a Christian place of worship in the capital Damascus in several years.

It is reported that two attackers stormed St. Elias Orthodox Church in the predominantly Christian Dweilaa neighbourhood during Sunday evening Mass, opened fire on worshippers, and detonated explosive belts near the entrance. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the death toll and reported that women and children were among the victims.