Israel Defence Forces say it has completed dismantling of Hamas’s command structure in northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it has completed the dismantling of Hamas’s command structure in the northern Gaza Strip. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that Palestinian militants are now operating in the area only sporadically and without commanders “. He said Israel had killed around 8,000 militants in north Gaza. The Israeli army is now focused on dismantling Hamas in south and central Gaza.

Israel’s offensive started after Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on the 7th of October, killing 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage.