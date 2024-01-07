Polling underway in Bangladesh amid boycott by Opposition

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at the Dhaka City College centre here this morning in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Polling is going on in Bangladesh today amid boycott, and fear of violence. A total of 28 political parties are contesting the election as 1971 candidates are vying for it in 299 constituencies out of a total of 300. The voting will start at 7:30 a.m. (IST) and end at 3:30 p.m. (IST).

Around 12 crore people are eligible voters in this election while the number of polling centres is 42,000 and voting will be held in 2,62,000 booths across the country, said the Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh Kazi Habibula Awal in his address to the nation on the eve of polling.

Amidst election fever, unidentified miscreants set a Dhaka-bound Benapole Express train on fire in Dhaka on Friday night which took the life of four passengers on board. According to media reports, at least nine polling stations were set on fire by unidentified arsonists in Chattogram, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Sherpur and Habiganj districts on Friday night and early Saturday ahead of Bangladesh’s general election, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party called a countrywide hartal from Saturday morning to Monday morning as part of their movement to boycott the national elections. The major opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are boycotting the upcoming polls, alleging a free and fair election is not possible under the current government.

The ruling party, Awami League is contesting 266 seats to seek its fourth term while the remaining seats it left for its alliance partners. Sheikh Hasina led the Awami League and has been in power since 2009. The main opposition party in parliament, Jatiya Party (JP) nominated 265 candidates to run in the electoral race. Including independents, a total of 90 female candidates and 79 candidates from ethnic minorities and other groups are vying in the polls.

About 8 lakh members of law enforcement agencies, including 182,091 from police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 1,155 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members, 505,788 Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) members and Coast Guard personnel, have been tasked with ensuring overall security during the elections across the country.