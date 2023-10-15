इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 11:15:44      انڈین آواز

Israel declares its border with Lebanon a closed military zone as deadly clashes with Hezbollah intensify

Israeli military declared its northern border with Lebanon a closed military zone on Sunday as deadly clashes with Hezbollah forces intensified. The move marks another step in Israel’s efforts to prepare for the possibility that the Lebanese terrorist group could open a second front to aid Palestine terror group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel has moved new forces north as the bulk of the army prepares to launch a ground operation in the south against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
 
Israel has announced a four-kilometer buffer zone on the Lebanese border that civilians are strictly forbidden from entering, where clashes with Hezbollah forces are escalating. The deciosn comes after an anti-tank fire by Hezbollah killed one person in northern Israel and Israel Defence Forces forces retaliated with artillery strikes in the morning.
 
The US announced plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier strike group near Israel to further bolster its military presence in the area, and will aid Amercian citizens in emergency departure from Israel tomorrow.
 
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with a bipartisan delegation of visiting U.S. senators. The meeting was held at the military’s headquarters in Tel Aviv.

