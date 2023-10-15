Gaza Exodus Continues as Israel’s Military Response Takes Toll on Civilians

WEB DESK

Over the past week, a staggering one million Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip in the wake of Israel’s military responses. The entire region, spanning from Gaza City in the north to Rafah in the south, has felt the impact of relentless Israeli strikes, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis.

Amid the chaos and destruction, the vital border crossing at Rafah, connecting Gaza to Egypt, remains firmly shut. In the wake of recent Hamas attacks, large gatherings of both Palestinians and foreign nationals have congregated at the crossing, seeking news of a potential evacuation route that has been temporarily considered.

Efforts to alleviate the dire situation are underway, with the United States and Qatar collaborating to reopen the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, offering a potential route to safety. However, Egypt has expressed reservations about accepting a massive influx of refugees, leaving those in desperate need of escape in a state of limbo.The Egyptian government is leveraging this humanitarian crisis to exert pressure on Israel, primarily through diplomatic channels with American officials. Concurrently, they are actively engaging with the international community, seeking humanitarian aid and support to establish a much-needed humanitarian corridor.

Even if the crossing is eventually opened, there are concerns that it may primarily serve as an escape route for foreign passport holders, further complicating the situation. Meanwhile, clinics and hospitals across the Gaza Strip are struggling to cope with the overwhelming number of patients, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to address the mounting humanitarian crisis.