इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 10:51:57      انڈین آواز

Israel claims to have killed two Hamas commanders behind last week’s deadly attacks on its southern territory

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that it has killed two Hamas commanders who were behind the deadly attacks on southern Israel communities last week. The military said it killed Merad Abu Merad, who was the head of the Hamas aerial system, and Ali Qadi, a company commander of a commando force.

As per the information shared by IDF, Ali Qadi, a company commander in the Nukhba unit, was killed in a drone strike following intelligence inputs. The IDF said Qadi was arrested by Israel in 2005 over the kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians and had been released to the Gaza Strip as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorists. Israeli Defence Forces today said that 1300 people have lost their lives in Israel and over 3000 have been injured in the ongoing attacks. Also, Palestinian authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed in Gaza, by Israel’s bombing.

Meanwhile, Palestinians are fleeing in a mass exodus from northern Gaza to south after Israel’s military told more than 1 million people to evacuate. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to reconsider its warning, calling it dangerous and deeply troubling. Guterres emphasized that such demand for a mass evacuation on extremely short notice could have devastating humanitarian consequences.

On the other side, an agreement has been reached under which Israel will allow foreigners to leave Gaza. Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. Israel agreed to refrain from striking in these areas.

Moreover, amid this conflict Israeli authorities have set their sights on dismantling Hamas’s intricate cash-to-crypto global financial network, aiming to sever the group’s support from charitable organizations and friendly nations. This strategic move comes as part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to curb the funding streams of the Palestinian militant organization.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کا محاصرہ: جنگوں کے بھی کچھ اصول ہوتے ہیں، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ م ...

امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہ انٹونی بلنکن نے اسرائیل-حماس تصادم کے مابین، اردن میں فلسطینی صدر محمود عباس سے ملاقات کی

@SecBlinken امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہانٹونی بلنکن نے اردن کی راجدھ ...

وزیر اعظم کا کہنا ہے کہ ایک منقسم دنیا، انسانیت کو درپیش اہم چیلنجوں کا حل فراہم نہیں کر سکتی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نےکہا ہے کہ ایک منقسم دنیا کبھی بھی موج ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart