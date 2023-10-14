Israel claims to have killed two Hamas commanders behind last week’s deadly attacks on its southern territory

AMN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that it has killed two Hamas commanders who were behind the deadly attacks on southern Israel communities last week. The military said it killed Merad Abu Merad, who was the head of the Hamas aerial system, and Ali Qadi, a company commander of a commando force.

As per the information shared by IDF, Ali Qadi, a company commander in the Nukhba unit, was killed in a drone strike following intelligence inputs. The IDF said Qadi was arrested by Israel in 2005 over the kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians and had been released to the Gaza Strip as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

The IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorists. Israeli Defence Forces today said that 1300 people have lost their lives in Israel and over 3000 have been injured in the ongoing attacks. Also, Palestinian authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed in Gaza, by Israel’s bombing.

Meanwhile, Palestinians are fleeing in a mass exodus from northern Gaza to south after Israel’s military told more than 1 million people to evacuate. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel to reconsider its warning, calling it dangerous and deeply troubling. Guterres emphasized that such demand for a mass evacuation on extremely short notice could have devastating humanitarian consequences.

On the other side, an agreement has been reached under which Israel will allow foreigners to leave Gaza. Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. Israel agreed to refrain from striking in these areas.

Moreover, amid this conflict Israeli authorities have set their sights on dismantling Hamas’s intricate cash-to-crypto global financial network, aiming to sever the group’s support from charitable organizations and friendly nations. This strategic move comes as part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to curb the funding streams of the Palestinian militant organization.