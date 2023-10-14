Australia rejects proposal to recognise Indigenous people in its constitution

AMN

Australia decisively rejected a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution on Saturday. Australians had to vote in the referendum, on the question of whether to alter the constitution to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people through the creation of an Indigenous advisory body, the “Voice to Parliament”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged it was not the outcome he had hoped for but said the country would have to seek a new way forward for reconciliation.

Australia’s indigenous citizens, who make up 3.8% of the country’s 26 million population, have inhabited the land for years but are not mentioned in the constitution. They are the most disadvantaged people in the country. Supporters of the proposal had believed that entrenching an indigenous Voice into the constitution would unite Australia and usher in a new era with its Indigenous people.