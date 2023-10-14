इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2023 10:51:42      انڈین آواز

Christopher Luxon wins New Zealand election after incumbent PM Chris Hipkins concedes

Published On:

WEB DESK

New Zealand’s National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, will form a new government, as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins conceded his Labour Party’s defeat after Saturday’s general election. Christopher Luxon will be New Zealand’s next prime minister. With most of the votes counted, Luxon’s National Party has about 39 percent of the vote, Labour Party has 26.9 percent while Australian Capital Territory (ACT) party has 9 percent of the vote share. National Party is expected to form an alliance with the ACT Party. Coalition negotiations between National Party and ACT Party are expected to begin in the coming days.

National party won over voters by promising relief for struggling middle-income people, and to bring historically high inflation under control while reducing the country’s debt.

