Isolation coaches deployed at 17 Railway stations for COVID care in seven States: Govt

AMN

Government has said that isolation coaches have been deployed at 17 Railway stations for COVID patients in seven states of the country. Railway Ministry said, at present, 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for covid care with a bed-capacity of more than four thousand 700 beds. The Railway has made provision of two oxygen cylinders and fire extinguishers in each coach to meet emergencies.

Railways have deployed 75 Covid Care coaches in Delhi, 60 coaches in Maharashtra, 50 coaches in Uttar Pradesh, 42 coaches in Madhya Pradesh, 21 isolation coaches in Guwahati, Assam and 20 Isolation Coaches in Badarpur near Silchar. The Ministry said, Railways has made available a fleet of more than four thousand 400 Isolation Coaches with around 70 thousand beds to serve as Isolation Units.