IRS officer Amit Kumar Singhal arrested for taking bribe of Rs 25 lakh

Inder Vasistha

The CBI has arrested Amit Kumar Singhal, an Indian Revenue Service officer posted as Additional Director General in the Directorate of Tax Payer Services, New Delhi and his personal aide Harsh Kotak for accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh as partial payment of the total bribe of Rs 45 lakh demanded from the complainant.

CBI had registered a case on 31.05.2025 against Amit Kumar Singhal, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 2007 batch posted as Additional Director General in Directorate of Tax Payer Services, New Delhi and Harsh Kotak (private person) on the allegation that accused officer Amit Kumar Singhal had demanded illegal gratification of Rs. 45 lakhs from the complainant in lieu of favourable treatment to him on behalf of Revenue/Income Tax Department. The complainant was also threatened with legal action, heavy penalty and harassment in case of non-payment of bribe.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Harsh Kotak red-handed at the residence of officer Amit Kumar Singhal in Mohali while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Amit Kumar Singhal.

After this, officer Amit Kumar Singhal was also arrested from his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Both the accused were arrested and produced before the competent court.

CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai.

Investigation is ongoing in the matter.