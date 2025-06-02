Silchar in Assam breaks 100 year record with over 400 mm rain in 24 hours

Record breaking insistent rain has halted the public life in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura with flash floods.

Silchar in South Assam recorded four hundred fifteen point eight millimeter rainfall in 24 hours breaking a more than 100 year’s record. In the year 1893, there was two hundred ninety point three millimeter rainfall within twenty-four hours which was hailed as the highest single-day rainfall till now.

The rivers Barak, Jatinga and Rukni in the Barak valley of South Assam is already flowing much over their danger level.

A total of 11 districts of the State of Assam have been put on Alert and High level Alert for the insistent rain which may cause flash floods.

Railway Link between the state capital and Barak valley through Dima Hasao, which is also the only railway link for the states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur is facing imminent danger of getting closed for landslide and flash flood. The roadways link through Meghalaya is already closed since Saturday due to lalndslide.

According to India Meteorological Department, the affected districts of Assam will continue to have heavy to very heavy rainfall during next three days as well.

District authorities are gearing up with flood relief distribution mechanism for the already displaced people who have taken shelters in different High areas and designated flood shelters.

Assam University has postponed it’s all ongoing Under Graduate and Post Graduate theory examinations scheduled on 2nd and 3rd June. District authorities have closed down all educational institutions as well.