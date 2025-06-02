Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Arunachal Pradesh

Jun 2, 2025

In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant heavy rain has thrown normal life our of gear across the state. Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, has issued an orange alert for 9 districts and a yellow alert for 10 districts of the state. These districts are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall with gusty wind at isolated places over the next 24 hours.


As of now, 9 people have lost their life due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at two separate places in Arunachal Pradesh. Road blockades due to flash floods and mud-slides have been reported from many interior places, thus cutting of communication to those areas.

In East Siang district, water logging has obstructed the ongoing construction of Murkongselek-Pasighat BG railway track, 4-lane highway (expansion) works, and destroyed crops at Ruksin and Jampani area. Meanwhile, In Lower Dibang Valley District, Indian Air Force has rescued at least 14 individuals stranded in the middle of flooded Bomjir River today morning. The operation was undertaken by Mi-17 helicopter. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Silchar in Assam breaks 100 year record with over 400 mm rain in 24 hours

Jun 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IRS officer Amit Kumar Singhal arrested for taking bribe of Rs 25 lakh

Jun 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

From Fragrance to Fortune: Lavender Festival Marks Growing Agri Success in J&K

Jun 1, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Arunachal Pradesh

2 June 2025 12:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rainfall Brings Much-Needed Relief to Delhi from Scorching Heat

2 June 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Silchar in Assam breaks 100 year record with over 400 mm rain in 24 hours

2 June 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal on visit to France to boost Indo-French trade and strategic ties

2 June 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!