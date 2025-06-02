Incessant Rain Disrupts Normal Life Across Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, incessant heavy rain has thrown normal life our of gear across the state. Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, has issued an orange alert for 9 districts and a yellow alert for 10 districts of the state. These districts are likely to receive thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall with gusty wind at isolated places over the next 24 hours.



As of now, 9 people have lost their life due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at two separate places in Arunachal Pradesh. Road blockades due to flash floods and mud-slides have been reported from many interior places, thus cutting of communication to those areas.

In East Siang district, water logging has obstructed the ongoing construction of Murkongselek-Pasighat BG railway track, 4-lane highway (expansion) works, and destroyed crops at Ruksin and Jampani area. Meanwhile, In Lower Dibang Valley District, Indian Air Force has rescued at least 14 individuals stranded in the middle of flooded Bomjir River today morning. The operation was undertaken by Mi-17 helicopter.