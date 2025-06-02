Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Farming greatest strength of economy: Agriculture Minister

Jun 2, 2025
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that farming is the greatest strength of the country’s economy. Addressing the National Commemorative Seminar on 60 years of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s integral humanism lectures in New Delhi, Mr. Chouhan highlighted the encouraging decline in rural poverty and the positive changes in the living standards of people in the country. He mentioned that the Lakhpati Didi scheme has proved to be a major campaign for women’s empowerment. Discussing advancements in the agriculture sector, the Union Minister shared that two new varieties of paddy have recently been developed, which will increase the yield by 30 per cent, require 20 per cent less water, and mature 20 days earlier. Mr. Chouhan concluded by saying that India as a nation will move forward with a harmonious blend of cultural heritage and modernity.

