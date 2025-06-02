Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

NCW issues notice to Bihar govt over death of minor rape victim

Jun 2, 2025
AMN / NEW DELHI

National Commission for Women (NCW) today issued a notice to Bihar government over the death of a minor rape victim in Muzaffarpur. Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the Commission has asked the State Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the matter. It is alleged that the minor was kept waiting in an ambulance for over four hours without medical attention.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has sought a detailed action-taken report within three days. She has condemned the negligence and called for immediate action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile,  widespread protests and agitation are being held  across the state following the alleged rape and death of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur. Opposition political parties, including members of the Congress, staged demonstrations in Patna and other parts of the state today, demanding justice for the victim’s family.
Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Rajesh Kumar led the protest in Patna, calling for swift justice for the victim and her family. Mr. Kumar alleged gross negligence and apathy during the victim’s treatment when she was sent to government hospitals in Muzaffarpur SKMCH, and PMCH in Patna. He also demanded action against officials responsible for alleged high-handedness towards the victim.
According to police, the incident occurred on 27th May in Muzaffarpur. The accused, who has been arrested, lives in a neighbouring village and was known to the victim’s family. Police stated that the accused lured the girl before committing the heinous crime.
Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar said that the case would be brought under a speedy trial to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

