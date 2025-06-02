Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab to observe 350th Shaheedi Centenary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with global outreach

Jun 2, 2025

AMN

Punjab is preparing to observe the 350th Shaheedi Centenary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the 450th Foundation Day of Sri Amritsar Sahib with unprecedented grandeur and modern global outreach.

The Shaheedi Centenary is falling in November this year, whereas the foundation day of Sri Amritsar Sahib will be celebrated in the year 2027.

Both these historic occasions will be observed using modern tools, technology, and global platforms so that the legacy of the Gurus transcends beyond Punjab and India, reaching every corner of the world.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Sh. Kultar Singh Sandhawan informed that the state government has already created a WhatsApp number, email ID, and official website to invite suggestions from the Sangat (devotees), religious organisations, and citizens.

