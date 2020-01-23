FreeCurrencyRates.com

IRCTC to pay compensation of Rs 100 to Passengers of Tejas Express

AMN

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has said that it will pay a compensation of 100 rupees each to around 630 passengers of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express because of a delay.

The Express, the second IRCTC-run train which commenced commercial operations from January 19, was delayed for over an hour on Wednesday afternoon as it was entering Mumbai. The train reached the Mumbai Central station around 1 hour and 30 minutes late. The IRCTC spokesperson said the passengers will have to apply as per the refund policy. They will be given refund after verification.

According to railway officials, the premium train departed from Ahmedabad at 6.42 am, two minutes late. But it arrived at Mumbai Central at 2.36 pm instead of the scheduled time of 1.10 pm. The Tejas Express and a few other suburban and outstation trains were held up due to a technical problem on the outskirts of Mumbai. The IRCTC spokesperson said that as the train was delayed, around 630 passengers who traveled upto Mumbai Central will be given compensation.

