FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2020 05:22:06      انڈین آواز
Ad

India pays homage to Netaji on his 123rd birth anniversary

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India today paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary. It was on this day in 1897, Netaji was born in Cuttack, Odisha.

A number of functions have been organised across the country to mark the occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In a tweet, President Kovind said, Subhas Chandra Bose remains one of the most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. Mr Kovind said, Netaji courage and patriotism inspire the people.

Vice President said, Subhash Chandra Bose instilled patriotism among people, gave the slogan-‘Jai Hind’ and inspired thousands of people to take part in freedom struggle. Vice President said, his act of hoisting the Tricolour for the first time in Port Blair in 1943 and declaration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as first Indian territory to be freed from British rule continues to inspire every Indian.

Prime Minister Modi said, India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. Mr Modi said, Subhas Chandra Bose stood up for the progress and well-being of fellow Indians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Delhi Badminton League (DBL) from Jan 25 in Thyagraj Stadium

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Delhi Badminton League (DBL), an initiative of RDG Global Sports to promote sp ...

With 256 medals, Maharashtra prove superiority at Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra retained supremacy in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 with a rich collection o ...

Khelo India Youth Games: MP’s Amit battles illness, top seed to claim badminton gold

HSB / Guwahati Madhya Pradesh’s Amit Rathore was up against not just the favourite or the No. 1 seed, whe ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!