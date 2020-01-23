India pays homage to Netaji on his 123rd birth anniversary

AMN / WEB DESK

India today paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary. It was on this day in 1897, Netaji was born in Cuttack, Odisha.

A number of functions have been organised across the country to mark the occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In a tweet, President Kovind said, Subhas Chandra Bose remains one of the most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. Mr Kovind said, Netaji courage and patriotism inspire the people.

Vice President said, Subhash Chandra Bose instilled patriotism among people, gave the slogan-‘Jai Hind’ and inspired thousands of people to take part in freedom struggle. Vice President said, his act of hoisting the Tricolour for the first time in Port Blair in 1943 and declaration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as first Indian territory to be freed from British rule continues to inspire every Indian.

Prime Minister Modi said, India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. Mr Modi said, Subhas Chandra Bose stood up for the progress and well-being of fellow Indians.