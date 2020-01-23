Gadkari for Zero tolerance towards corruption in NHAI projects

By Prashant Lila Ramdas / Delhi

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon strict adherence to project schedules. He also called for adopting best practices in project management and construction. Minister said that while he was committed to quality, he has zero tolerance towards corruption.

Minister was chairing the first day of the two-day long review meeting of NHAI-MoRTH projects with Minister of State, V.K. Singh, officials from MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL and State Authorities today, Projects from the Southern and Central zones that include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Telangana, Gujarat, Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among others.

On the occasion, Gati App developed by NHAI was launched to monitor the progress of projects. All connoisseurs, contractors, officers of NHAI are linked to the App. This real time App will help sharing of all project related information for speedy implementation.

A total of 500 projects with value of 3 lakh crores will be reviewed in the following two days. The projects from North-Eastern states, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will be reviewed tomorrow.