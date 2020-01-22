NCC is able to boost sense of national pride among youth: Rajnath Singh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that National Cadet Corps (NCC) is able to boost the sense of national pride among the youth.

Addressing the NCC cadets in New Delhi today, Mr Singh said, every school and college should have NCC. He also complimented the NCC fraternity for contributing towards National Integration and Nation Building. On his opinion on kids in Jammu and Kashmir that are being motivated to join NCC, the Minister said children of Jammu and Kashmir are nationalists. He said they should not be seen in any other way and children should be motivated in the right direction.

On the occasion, the Defence Minister conferred Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation cards to NCC cadets for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty.

Raksha Mantri Padak was instituted in 1989. Ever since then it is awarded to the most deserving Cadet every year for bravery. This year, the Raksha Mantri Padak have been awarded to Lieutenant Raison Sam Raju of Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate and Under Officer Rahul Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Directorate.