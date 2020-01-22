FreeCurrencyRates.com

22 Jan 2020
Procurement of defence equipment worth over Rs 5,000 cr approved

WEB DESK

Defence Acquisition Council, DAC has approved procurement of equipment worth over five thousand 100 crore rupees from indigenous sources to promote indigenization. They include sophisticated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Army designed by Defence Research and Development Organization, DRDO and manufactured locally by the Indian industry. These systems will be used in deserts and plains and will provide comprehensive Electronic Support and Counter Measure capabilities to the field formations in both communication and other aspects of Electronic Warfare.

The DAC headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met to consider a number of new and ongoing proposals for procuring critically needed platforms and equipment for the Armed Forces. The council also approved prototype testing of trawl assemblies designed by DRDO for T-72 and T-90 tanks providing an important indigenous de-mining capability to the Army. The DAC also accorded approval for inclusion of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in Defence Procurement Procedure. This will provide avenues in capital procurement for the Armed Forces to startups and innovators working for iDEX and provide huge fillip to their budding efforts.

In another significant step, the DAC also approved shortlisting of Indian Strategic Partners (SP) and the potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that will collaborate with SPs to construct six conventional submarines in India. This programme is being progressed under the Strategic Partnership Model, promulgated in 2017 to give a major boost to Make in India in Defence Sector.

