Iran’s Foreign Minister holds talks with top European diplomats in Geneva

Talks are underway in Geneva between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and counterparts from France, Germany, and Britain, along with the EU’s foreign policy chief, as Israel and Iran entered the eighth day of conflict. It’s the first confirmed face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials since the start of the hostilities.

Meanwhile, during a statement at the UN Security Council, Secretary-General António Guterres warned that an expansion of the Israel-Iran conflict could ignite a fire that no one can control, calling for peace to be given a chance. International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said the agency is not aware of any damage at the Fordow nuclear facility at this time. However, ahead of the meeting, Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that a window now exists to end the escalating crisis in the Middle East. Meanwhile, at least 17 people, including three in serious condition, have been injured in Israel following Iran’s latest missile attack, with explosions reported in several locations.