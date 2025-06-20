Bangladesh declares national holiday to mark Sheikh Hasina’s ouster

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh’s interim government has declared August 5 a national public holiday to commemorate the first anniversary of the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, naming it Student-People’s Uprising Day.



On August 5 last year, Hasina fled her official residence as a violent mob approached Gana Bhaban. She left the country soon after, and the crowd ransacked the premises within an hour.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki announced the decision during a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, adding that a committee has been formed to draft the July Charter, a document outlining the uprising’s demands.



Commemorative events will be held between July 14 and August 5, marking the movement that led to Hasina’s fall. The Awami League, now banned under anti-terror laws, claims the protests were backed by Islamic radicals aiming to assassinate Hasina. The party has also accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of releasing terrorists and failing to protect minorities, especially Hindus, who have reportedly come under increased attack since the regime change.



Earlier this year, the Election Commission suspended the Awami League’s registration, barring it from participating in the next national polls. Elections are expected to be held before Ramadan, following Yunus’ meeting with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London.