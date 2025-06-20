Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

President Trump to decide on Iran action in two weeks: White House

Jun 20, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

White House says, President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks on whether to launch military action against Iran, suggesting that a diplomatic route may still be possible. At a White House briefing yesterday,

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that she had a message from Trump in response to speculation about whether he would get directly involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel. Trump’s statement, read by Leavitt, said that, based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiation that may or may not take place with Iran shortly, he will make his decision whether or not to go in the next two weeks. Leavitt said correspondence between the US. and Iran has continued as the two sides engage in negotiations, though she would not provide specifics about whether they were direct or through intermediaries. When asked about the possibility of China getting involved in the West Asia conflict, Leavitt said that the Trump administration had no reason to believe Beijing was in the mix.

