Iran has rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks that Russia has used Iranian military equipment against Ukraine. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, in a statement, said that the repetition of such baseless and incorrect accusations by French officials was irresponsible.

He added that it indicated their lack of seriousness in restoring peace and stability in Europe and the world. Mr. Baghaei emphasised that Iran is not involved in the Ukraine conflict.