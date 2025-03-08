Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Italy Moves to Criminalize Femicide with Life Sentence in Landmark Draft Law

Mar 9, 2025
The Italian government approved a draft law that, for the first time, introduces the legal definition of femicide in the country’s criminal law and punishes it with life imprisonment. Announced on the eve of International Women’s Day, the move aims to combat rising violence against women in Italy by strengthening measures against gender-based crimes. The proposal still needs to go through parliament and be approved by both chambers to become law.

Local media reported that femicide has become a systemic issue in Italy’s patriarchal culture, sparking debate on gender-based crimes. In 2024, the Italian Interior Ministry recorded 113 femicides, with 99 committed by relatives, partners, or ex-partners. Meanwhile, thousands of women took to the streets of Turkish cities today to mark International Women’s Day, protesting inequality and violence against women. Protesters pushed back against the idea of women’s roles being confined to marriage and motherhood.

