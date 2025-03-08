Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

SpaceX Starship Explosion Disrupts 240 Flights: US FAA

Mar 9, 2025
SpaceX Starship Explosion Disrupts 240 Flights: US FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said that Thursday’s explosion of a SpaceX Starship spacecraft disrupted about 240 flights, with space debris concerns requiring more than two dozen of those planes to divert. The FAA said the incident resulted in 171 departure delays, 28 diversions, and 40 airborne flights being held for an average of 22 minutes while the agency’s Debris Response Area was active. The 171 delayed planes had an average delay of 28 minutes. It was the second consecutive explosion of a SpaceX test launch.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Strikes Kill 14 in Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls for Air & Sea Truce

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Released Ahead of Trial

Mar 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Myanmar Junta Announces Elections for December or January

Mar 9, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India, New Zealand Set for Dubai Showdown: Recent Clashes Fuel Champions Trophy Final Anticipation

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Govt Approves Mahila Samridhi Yojana, ₹2,500 Aid for Women

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Haryana CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 1,090 Medical Officers

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Strikes Kill 14 in Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls for Air & Sea Truce

9 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!