SpaceX Starship Explosion Disrupts 240 Flights: US FAA

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said that Thursday’s explosion of a SpaceX Starship spacecraft disrupted about 240 flights, with space debris concerns requiring more than two dozen of those planes to divert. The FAA said the incident resulted in 171 departure delays, 28 diversions, and 40 airborne flights being held for an average of 22 minutes while the agency’s Debris Response Area was active. The 171 delayed planes had an average delay of 28 minutes. It was the second consecutive explosion of a SpaceX test launch.

