Iran launches missile attack on Israel

Oct 1, 2024

Iran said it had launched dozens of ballistic missiles towards the Israel. According reports several explosions were heard across Israel.

Israeli military said there were a large number of interceptions and a “few hits” in central and southern areas, and warned Iran that the attack would have “consequences”.Israeli paramedics said two people had suffered light injuries after being hit by shrapnel in the central Tel Aviv area.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it launched the missiles in retaliation for recent attacks that killed the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as a senior Iranian commander.

Before the missile attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis in a video statement: “We are in the midst of a campaign against Iran’s axis of evil.“Together we will stand steadfast in the trying days ahead of us. Together we will stand. Together we will fight and together we will win.”A senior White House official meanwhile told reporters in Washington: “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

