Iran Foreign Minister on four-day visit to India

By Nirendra Dev

Diplomacy is a permanent and lasting feature. It does not carry baggage of controversies. Amid the row over insulting remarks on Prophet, the External Affairs Minister. Dr S Jaishankar held talks with visiting Iranian foreign minister H. Amirabdollahian in New Delhi today. “Our discussions today will reflect our close and friendly relations,” so aptly tweeted External Affairs Minister.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is on a four-day visit to India beginning June 7, Tuesday at the “invitation of his Indian counterpart” for meetings and talks with the country’s high-ranking officials, Iranian authorities said.

“The visit to India is aimed at expanding ties between the two countries and holding strategic consultations over cooperation regarding regional issues and international developments,” the Iranian foreign office said.

He will visit Mumbai on June 9 and also Hyderabad on June 10. Sources said the dignitary will emplane for Tehran on June 10 late evening.

Matters related to Afghanistan situation and trade Chabahar Port to Afghanistan and Central Asia and Eurasia are likely to figure at the high level talks.

This is Abdollahian’s first visit ever to India since taking charge last year. He was expected to visit India earlier this year, but that was postponed as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had fallen ill.

However, the two had met three times on the side-lines of a few multilateral events in the recent past.