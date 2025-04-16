Iran Declares Uranium Enrichment ‘Non-Negotiable’: FM Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi today said that the principle of his country’s uranium enrichment is non-negotiable. According to the official news agency IRNA, he made the remarks in an address to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting. He was commenting on certain contradictory positions adopted by US officials on Iran’s nuclear programme and uranium enrichment following the first round of the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman last week.

Araghchi said, What is certain is that Iran’s enrichment is a real, accepted and undeniable fact, and we are ready to build confidence regarding the possible concerns. However, the principle of the enrichment itself is not negotiable.