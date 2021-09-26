IPL: CSK to take on KKR; RCB to clash with MI

In IPL Cricket today, Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3:30 pm, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Mumbai Indians in Dubai at 7:30 pm.

Earlier Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs in a thrilling encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Earlier, the Sunrisers won the toss and opted to bowl. After opting to bowl first, Hyderabad restricted Punjab to 125 for 7 in 20 overs, where Jason Holder was the star bowler for his team with his three wickets for 19 runs.

Later, while chasing 126 runs, SRH batsmen failed to deliver right from the start of their innings. SunRisers Hyderabad scored 120 runs for 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the leading wicket-taker for PBKS as he took three crucial wickets in the middle-overs, conceding 24 runs. SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Holder did everything he could for his side but failed to take his side past the finishing line. Holder scored 47 runs with the bat after an excellent bowling show. He was declared Player of the Match. With this win, Punjab Kings jumped to the fifth spot in the points table. PBKS have four wins in ten matches they played this season. Hyderabad are still at the bottom of the points table with eight defeats in nine games and their hopes of playoff qualification have almost ended.

In another match, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs at Abu Dhabi. Put into bat, Delhi scored 154 for 6 in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply Rajasthan Royals managed to score 121 for 6.