IOA withdraws four teams from Asian Games to be held in China

Harpal Singh Bedi
Indian Olympic Association (IOA)  has withdrawn Women’s softball and men’s handball, water polo and 5×5 basketball teams from the Asian Games 2023, which will be held in in Hangzhou, China  from September 23 to October 8    The IOA has officially withdrew the four teams by writing to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee.


The withdrawals were in line with the sports ministry’s criteria while selecting teams for the Asian Games. The rule states that “for team events, only those sports teams whichhave achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games.”      Interestingly the ranking criteria, has been relaxed for the football teams by the ministry earlier this week. The men’s football team is currently ranked 18th in Asia while thewomen’s team stands at the 11th spot.  Both football teams had missed the 2018 Asian Games due to the same ranking criteria.
The women’s softball team, ranked 10th in Asia, was set to debut at the Asian Games after receiving a wildcard entry. A 16-member squad was also announced earlier this week.


The men’s 5×5 basketball team is ranked 15th in the continent while the water polo side is 9th in Asia. The men’s handball team is placed outside the top eight. The ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, however, approved the participation of several other teams, including men’s and women’s cricket, men’s and women’s hockey, men’s and women’skabaddi, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball, women’s 5×5 basketball, women’s handball and women’s rugby.

