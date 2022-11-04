FreeCurrencyRates.com

Invest Karnataka-Global Investors Meet concludes in Bengaluru with investment proposal of about Rs 10 lakh crore

AMN

The three days Invest Karnataka-Global Investors Meet concluded in Bengaluru today with an investment proposal of about 10 lakh crore rupees, over 70 percent of which were for projects beyond Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the investors for their trust in Karnataka. He emphasized that genuine investors will be extended all assistance to realize the projects for which the agreements were signed today. Giving figures, the Chief Minister said that during 2010 Global Investors Meet only 14 percent of the proposals received during the meet were realized, during 2012 the conversion rate was 8 percent and in 2016 it was just 15 percent. But this time 29 percent of the proposals received have been cleared by the Government.

He assured that within three months the Industry department will finalize the serious investment proposals received during the meet and provide all the support to such investors only. He informed that Karnataka is blessed with a conducive ecosystem for the industries to grow. He thanked the Prime Minister for making India a resilient country. He said all efforts are being made to contribute one Trillion dollars to make India a Five Trillion dollar economy. The three days Meet saw over 30 immersive sessions with a mix of innovative formats such as panel discussions, fireside chats, and ted style talks. Over 300 Exhibitors took part in the Meet.

