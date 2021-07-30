International Tiger Day observed

PM reiterates country’s commitment to ensure safe habitats for tigers

AMN / NEWS DESK

The International Tiger Day was celebrated on July 29. The day aims to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues.

On the occasion, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness that India’s tiger population has increased significantly in recent years.

On the International Tiger Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, India is home to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally. He reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring safe habitats for tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. He said that India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. Mr Modi said that the last Tiger Census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population.

The Prime Minister said that India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population four years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation. Mr. Modi said that India’s strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities. He added that we are also inspired by our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet Speaking at a virtual event on the occasion of Global Tiger Day, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav today said that Tiger Conservation is a symbol of conservation of forests.

He also released the report ‘Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores-2018’ stating that the report is a testimony to the fact that conservation of tigers leads to the conservation of entire ecosystem.

The event also showcased the 14 Tiger Reserves in India which received the accreditation of the Global Conservation Assured Tiger Standards.