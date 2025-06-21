Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

DEFENCE

Jun 21, 2025
INS Teg arrives in Mauritius for joint surveillance of Economic Zone

Indian Navy Ship, INS Teg has arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius to undertake joint surveillance of the Mauritian Exclusive Economic Zone along with the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) ships and aircraft.

The ship will be on Operational Deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region till 22nd of this month. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the ship will also commemorate International Day of Yoga 2025, tomorrow, with a Joint Yoga Session onboard. This will bring together personnel from the Indian Navy, NCG and members of the Indian diaspora.

The Ministry said that during the port call, the ship’s engagements include a wide range of professional and social interactions, harbour training of NCG personnel, community service and sports activities.

