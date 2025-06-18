Indian, French Armies to conduct joint military drill in Southern France

A contingent of the Indian Army departed on Monday to participate in the eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise, Shakti, set to be held from June 18 to July 1, at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, in southern France.

The Indian team comprises 90 personnel, with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles leading the representation, supported by troops from various arms and services. The French Army contingent, also numbering 90 personnel, will include soldiers from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE), a renowned unit of the French Foreign Legion.

Exercise Shakti, a biennial engagement between the Indian and French armies, is designed to deepen interoperability and operational cooperation, with this edition focusing on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment in accordance with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. Training will take place in semi-urban terrain, reflecting the complexities of modern conflict scenarios.

The joint exercise is expected to enhance coordination between the two armies through shared tactical drills and exchanges on Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs). Troops will also train on contemporary military technologies and equipment while undertaking physically demanding activities aimed at building endurance and cohesion.

Beyond operational objectives, the exercise is expected to strengthen military-to-military ties, promote mutual understanding, and foster camaraderie between the personnel of the two nations.

Exercise Shakti-VIII is emblematic of the growing strategic partnership between India and France. Defence cooperation remains a key pillar of bilateral relations, with both countries regularly engaging in military exchanges, joint exercises, and high-level visits. DD