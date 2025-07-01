Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on 4-day official visit to Bhutan

Jul 1, 2025
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on 4-day official visit to Bhutan

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday departed for Bhutan on a four-day official visit aimed at further strengthening the enduring defence cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, General Dwivedi is scheduled to call on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He will also hold discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, according to the Defence Ministry.

In addition, the Army Chief will interact with senior officials from the Indian Embassy, the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), and Project DANTAK.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between India and Bhutan and reaffirms India’s unwavering commitment to its close and trusted neighbour, the Ministry added.

Related Post

DEFENCE

INS Teg arrives in Mauritius for joint surveillance of Economic Zone

Jun 21, 2025
DEFENCE

Indian, French Armies to conduct joint military drill in Southern France

Jun 18, 2025
DEFENCE

Indian Army Thanks Civilians for Support During Operation Sindoor

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Flags Global Risks, Reaffirms India’s Role as Growth Engine

1 July 2025 1:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on 4-day official visit to Bhutan

1 July 2025 1:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Stock Markets June 30: चार दिन की तेजी पर लगा ब्रेक, सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में गिरावट

30 June 2025 11:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 30: Markets Snap 4-Day Rally; Sensex Falls 452 Pts Amid Profit-Booking

30 June 2025 11:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!