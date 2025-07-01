Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi embarks on 4-day official visit to Bhutan

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday departed for Bhutan on a four-day official visit aimed at further strengthening the enduring defence cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, General Dwivedi is scheduled to call on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He will also hold discussions with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, according to the Defence Ministry.

In addition, the Army Chief will interact with senior officials from the Indian Embassy, the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), and Project DANTAK.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between India and Bhutan and reaffirms India’s unwavering commitment to its close and trusted neighbour, the Ministry added.