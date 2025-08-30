INS Tamal and INS Surat Arrive in Jeddah to Boost Indo-Saudi Naval Ties

Indian Naval Ship Tamal and Indian Naval Ship Surat arrived at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the port call, the crew of Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Border Guards are expected to engage in sports fixtures, familiarisation with naval facilities and discussions towards fostering Indo-Saudi Arabian relations.

The Defence Ministry said, the visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening defence collaboration and friendly ties with Saudi Arabia. It will also provide an opportunity for both navies to share Best Practices and explore avenues for further engagement.

The Ministry highlighted that the Indian side will also host a cultural exchange for senior dignitaries of the RSNF, Border Guards, diplomats, prominent members of the diaspora and local government officials. INS Tamal is the eighth ship of the Talwar-class stealth frigates, and INS Surat is the latest indigenously constructed guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.