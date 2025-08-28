Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India, Saudi Arabia JCDC explore new avenues of collaboration 

Aug 28, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The 7th meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation was held in New Delhi today. Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and expressed happiness on the execution of most of the significant decisions taken during the previous JCDC meeting.

Defence Ministry said the meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad from the Indian side and Staff Maj Gen Saad Mohammed H Alkathiri from the Saudi side. The two countries held discussions in areas such as training cooperation, industrial partnerships, maritime cooperation and military exercises to strengthen defence ties and explore new avenues of collaboration. The two sides discussed their training capabilities and requirements.

India offered to provide training to the Saudi Armed Forces and discussed cooperation in Cyber, IT, disaster management and tactical communication. The Indian side highlighted India’s growing prowess in defence manufacturing and showcased Made-in-India state-of-the-art equipment. Opportunities were explored for joint manufacturing and partnership in defence equipment with Saudi Arabia. The co-chairs expressed satisfaction on the successful conduct of the Navy and Army Staff Talks this year and agreed to continue with the deliberations.

