Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

India Committed to Peace but Will Respond Firmly to Aggression: Rajnath Singh

Aug 27, 2025

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that India is committed to peace but will respond strongly to aggression.
In an address at the Army War College at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the Defence Minister said dialogue is important even amidst conflict, but underlined that India has never sought war or initiated aggression. However, Mr Said if challenged, it becomes imperative for the nation to respond with strength. He called on the defence forces assembled at the conference named ‘Rann Samvad’ to understand the various dimensions of security and policy.

The country’s defence is not only handled by soldiers at the border but also by the scientists who develop new technology, the industrialists who produce weapon systems and the teachers who prepare the next generation for warfare, Mr. Singh said. The Defence Minister said we must take this country forward with our unity, our clear intentions and full commitment. With this confidence, we will confidently march towards 2047 and take India to new heights.

Related Post

DEFENCE

Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

Aug 27, 2025
DEFENCE

DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight test of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

Aug 24, 2025
DEFENCE

INS Kadmatt Completes Port Call at Surabaya, Indonesia

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana on High Alert as Torrential Rains Flood Villages, Disrupt Festivities

27 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Floods: Rescue Ops Underway as Rivers Overflow, Dams Release Water

27 August 2025 4:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

India Committed to Peace but Will Respond Firmly to Aggression: Rajnath Singh

27 August 2025 4:23 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Cabinet Clears Restructured PM SVANidhi Scheme, Extends Lending Till 2030

27 August 2025 4:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!