India Committed to Peace but Will Respond Firmly to Aggression: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that India is committed to peace but will respond strongly to aggression.

In an address at the Army War College at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, the Defence Minister said dialogue is important even amidst conflict, but underlined that India has never sought war or initiated aggression. However, Mr Said if challenged, it becomes imperative for the nation to respond with strength. He called on the defence forces assembled at the conference named ‘Rann Samvad’ to understand the various dimensions of security and policy.

The country’s defence is not only handled by soldiers at the border but also by the scientists who develop new technology, the industrialists who produce weapon systems and the teachers who prepare the next generation for warfare, Mr. Singh said. The Defence Minister said we must take this country forward with our unity, our clear intentions and full commitment. With this confidence, we will confidently march towards 2047 and take India to new heights.