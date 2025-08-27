Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

Aug 27, 2025
Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said warfare is evolving rapidly with every conflict introducing new technology and strategies, stressing the need for India to anticipate emerging threats and develop innovative solutions.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of two multi-mission stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, Singh said old approaches to warfare would not suffice in current times. “In today’s world, rapid changes are taking place in the triangle of warfare, with every conflict showcasing new technology, new strategy, and new equipment. It has become necessary not only to keep ourselves updated but also to think in directions that have so far been unexplored and unexpected,” he said.

The Defence Minister underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has placed research and development in the defence sector at the forefront. “Earlier, high-tech equipment was available only with a handful of countries, but now we are designing and manufacturing it ourselves. Today, we are strengthening our armed forces with a futuristic vision,” he said.

Highlighting India’s strides towards self-reliance, Singh noted that the country is now safeguarding not only land, sea, and sky, but also space, cyberspace, economic space, and social space. “Self-reliance is no longer just a slogan; it is becoming a ground reality. This has been made possible by the hard work of our scientists, our armed forces, and every individual working with dedication. That is why today we are seeing achievements which seemed impossible just a few years ago becoming reality,” he said.

Related Post

DEFENCE

DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight test of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

Aug 24, 2025
DEFENCE

INS Kadmatt Completes Port Call at Surabaya, Indonesia

Aug 24, 2025
DEFENCE

India about to build Fifth Gen fighter aircraft with domestic engine: Rajnath Singh 

Aug 23, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

27 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Asia Cup Hockey Championship nears as teams arrive in Rajgir

27 August 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

27 August 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mohan Bhagwat lnaugurates lecture series on 100 Years of RSS

27 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!