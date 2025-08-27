Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said warfare is evolving rapidly with every conflict introducing new technology and strategies, stressing the need for India to anticipate emerging threats and develop innovative solutions.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of two multi-mission stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, Singh said old approaches to warfare would not suffice in current times. “In today’s world, rapid changes are taking place in the triangle of warfare, with every conflict showcasing new technology, new strategy, and new equipment. It has become necessary not only to keep ourselves updated but also to think in directions that have so far been unexplored and unexpected,” he said.

The Defence Minister underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government has placed research and development in the defence sector at the forefront. “Earlier, high-tech equipment was available only with a handful of countries, but now we are designing and manufacturing it ourselves. Today, we are strengthening our armed forces with a futuristic vision,” he said.

Highlighting India’s strides towards self-reliance, Singh noted that the country is now safeguarding not only land, sea, and sky, but also space, cyberspace, economic space, and social space. “Self-reliance is no longer just a slogan; it is becoming a ground reality. This has been made possible by the hard work of our scientists, our armed forces, and every individual working with dedication. That is why today we are seeing achievements which seemed impossible just a few years ago becoming reality,” he said.