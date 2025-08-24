Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight test of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

Aug 24, 2025
Defence Research and Development Organisation- DRDO has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System- IADWS yesterday off the coast of Odisha.

In a social media post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the India Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful development of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW).

