DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight test of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System

Defence Research and Development Organisation- DRDO has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System- IADWS yesterday off the coast of Odisha.

In a social media post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the India Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful development of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW).