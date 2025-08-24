Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

INS Kadmatt Completes Port Call at Surabaya, Indonesia

Aug 24, 2025
INS Kadmatt Completes Port Call at Surabaya, Indonesia

Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt has successfully completed a three-day port call at Surabaya in Indonesia. In a statment. Ministry of Defence said that the port call reinforces long-standing maritime partnership between India and Indonesia under the shared vision of Partnership Across Sea.

The participation of indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette reaffirms Navy’s role as the preferred security partner in the region. During the visit, several professional and cultural engagements, were conducted to enhance maritime cooperation and mutual understanding.

As part of a community outreach, the ship welcomed members of the Indian diaspora residing in Indonesia, giving them an opportunity to visit the ship and engage with the crew.

