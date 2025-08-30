India’s Defence gets boost: Drone Manufacturing Facility Opens in Noida

Sudhir Kumar / Noida

In a major stride toward self-reliance and technological advancement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a cutting-edge drone manufacturing unit and engine test facility in Noida. While the initiative primarily strengthens India’s defence capabilities, it also holds promising implications for the health sector.



Drones, now central to modern warfare, are increasingly being adapted for healthcare applications—from delivering medical supplies to remote areas to supporting emergency response during natural disasters. The new facility, with its advanced engineering and production capabilities, could pave the way for dual-use drone technologies that serve both defence and public health needs.



Minister Singh emphasized the importance of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, noting that this development reflects India’s growing scientific prowess and resilience. He highlighted Operation Sindoor as a fusion of courage and innovation, underscoring the potential of indigenous technology to meet complex challenges.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed the sentiment, stating that true national strength lies in the synergy between arms and knowledge. He praised Uttar Pradesh’s leadership in defence production and hinted at broader applications of drone technology, including in agriculture and healthcare.

The facility is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs, contributing not only to economic growth but also to skill development in high-tech sectors. As India continues to invest in indigenous manufacturing, the intersection of defence and health innovation could redefine how technology serves society—protecting borders while also saving lives.