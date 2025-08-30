Self-Reliance in Defence is India’s Strategic Necessity: Rajnath Singh

By Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that self-reliance in defence is no longer an option but a necessity for India’s survival and growth in the 21st century. Speaking at the Defence Conclave in New Delhi on the theme ‘Warfare in the 21st Century’, Singh warned that dependence on foreign suppliers in an era of terrorism, pandemics, and global conflicts could compromise India’s security. He said the government’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is designed to secure the nation’s strategic autonomy.

From Importer to Exporter

Highlighting India’s recent military achievements, Singh cited Operation Sindoor, executed with indigenous equipment, as proof of the armed forces’ growing capability. “India’s victory and Pakistan’s defeat may appear like a brief war, but it reflects decades of preparation and the strength of our defence manufacturing,” he said.

He also praised the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, aimed at providing comprehensive aerial protection within a decade. The successful August 23 test of an integrated air defence system by DRDO, which hit three targets simultaneously, was described as the “first step toward realizing the Prime Minister’s vision.”

Singh underlined that all Indian warships are now built domestically. The commissioning of stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri was cited as a milestone. He further announced that work on a powerful indigenous aero-engine is nearing completion, which will address long-standing challenges in advanced defence technology.

The Defence Minister proudly noted India’s transformation into a defence exporter, with exports rising from under ₹700 crore in 2014 to nearly ₹24,000 crore in 2025. Domestic defence production has also crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore, with the private sector contributing 25%.

Reforms and a Broader Vision

Singh credited reforms such as simplified licensing, an increased FDI cap of 74%, and the iDEX scheme that empowers startups and youth to innovate in defence technology. He stressed that defence today is a pillar of the Indian economy, comparable to IT and automobiles in generating jobs and innovation.

On global challenges ranging from terrorism to the Ukraine conflict, Singh said instability makes self-reliance India’s only viable path. He also praised women officers’ growing role in combat and called the corporatisation of ordnance factories a “symbol of breaking colonial legacies.”

Concluding, Singh urged the media to act responsibly in times of conflict, noting that even a small report can influence morale and national security.