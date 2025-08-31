Modi–Xi Meet: India, China Reaffirm Partnership, Not Rivalry at SCO Summit

India–China Pledge Cooperation, Strategic Autonomy in SCO Sidelines Meet

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes. Both leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin.

Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then.

They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

They recognized the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts.

The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

On economic and trade relations, they recognized the role of the two economies to stabilize world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit.

Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms.

Prime Minister also had a meeting with Mr. Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China.